220317-N-DH793-1433 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 17, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, a Eurocopter AS365 Dauphin helicopter, attached to the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (R 91) and two NHIndustries NH90 helicopters, attached to the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (C 550), fly over the Ionian Sea as the Charles de Gaulle(R 91), the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and the ITS Cavour (C 550) transit the Ionian Sea in formation, Mar. 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bela Chambers)

