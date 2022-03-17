220317-N-DH793-2889 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 17, 2022) From left to right, the Italian Navy Carlo Bergammi-class frigate ITS Antonio Marceglia (F597), the guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) and the Hellenic Navy Hydra-class Greek frigate HS Hydra (F 452) transit the Ionian Sea in formation, Mar. 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bela Chambers)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 07:01
|Photo ID:
|7098581
|VIRIN:
|220317-N-DH793-2889
|Resolution:
|4668x2832
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Gabriela Chambers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
