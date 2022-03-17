220317-N-DH793-1581 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 17, 2022) From left to right, the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (R 91), the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (C 550) transit the Ionian Sea in formation, Mar. 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bela Chambers)

