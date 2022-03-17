220317-N-DH793-3104 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 17, 2022) Naval Air Crewman (Tactical Helicopter) 2nd Class Nathan Sandman, from Lexington, Kentucky, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, flies alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, Mar. 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bela Chambers)

