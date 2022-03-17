Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 21 of 22]

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    IONIAN SEA

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriela Chambers 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220317-N-DH793-3104 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 17, 2022) Naval Air Crewman (Tactical Helicopter) 2nd Class Nathan Sandman, from Lexington, Kentucky, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, flies alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, Mar. 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bela Chambers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 07:01
    Photo ID: 7098583
    VIRIN: 220317-N-DH793-3104
    Resolution: 4460x2969
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Gabriela Chambers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USN
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    conac
    europeansupport2022

