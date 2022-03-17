Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IONIAN SEA

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriela Chambers 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220317-N-DH793-1375 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 17, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, a Eurocopter AS365 Dauphin helicopter, attached to the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (R 91) and two NHIndustries NH90 helicopters, attached to the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (C 550), fly over the Ionian Sea as the Charles de Gaulle(R 91), the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and the ITS Cavour (C 550) transit the Ionian Sea in formation, Mar. 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bela Chambers)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 07:00
    Photo ID: 7098573
    VIRIN: 220317-N-DH793-1375
    Resolution: 4773x2880
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Gabriela Chambers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

