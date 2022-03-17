220317-N-DH793-1297 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 17, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, a Eurocopter AS365 Dauphin helicopter, attached to the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (R 91) and two NHIndustries NH90 helicopters, attached to the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (C 550), fly in formation alongside the Charles de Gaulle, Mar. 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bela Chambers)

