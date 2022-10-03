Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th CES: Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration [Image 24 of 35]

    354th CES: Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emari Phillips, a 354th Civil Engineering Squadron Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC/R) apprentice, poses for a photo on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 11, 2022. HVAC/R specialists are responsible for installing, maintaining and repairing different HVAC/R systems necessary to complete operations in a variety of climates all over the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Alaska
    HVAC
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Civil Engineering Squadron

