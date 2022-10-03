U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jordan Harper, a 354th Civil Engineering Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician, drives an F6 robot during an exercise on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 11, 2022. EOD technicians are trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats, even in the most extreme environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 18:33 Photo ID: 7097949 VIRIN: 220310-F-XX992-1319 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.51 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th CES: Explosive Ordnance Disposal [Image 35 of 35], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.