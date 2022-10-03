Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    354th CES: Airman Dorm Leader [Image 18 of 35]

    354th CES: Airman Dorm Leader

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Steindl, a 354th Civil Engineering Squadron Airman Dorm Leader, poses for a photo on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 11, 2022. Airman Dorm Leaders are responsible for maintaining and increasing the overall quality of life for Airmen. They also help in-process and out-process Airmen living in the dorms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 18:32
    Photo ID: 7097940
    VIRIN: 220310-F-XX992-1120
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th CES: Airman Dorm Leader [Image 35 of 35], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    354th CES: Firefighters
    354th CES: Firefighters
    354th CES: Firefighters
    354th CES: Firefighters
    354th CES: Firefighters
    354th CES: Firefighters
    354th CES: Firefighters
    354th CES: Firefighters
    354th CES: Airman Dorm Leader
    354th CES: Airman Dorm Leader
    354th CES: Airman Dorm Leader
    354th CES: Airman Dorm Leader
    354th CES: Structural
    354th CES: Airman Dorm Leader
    354th CES: Airman Dorm Leader
    354th CES: Structural
    354th CES: Structural
    354th CES: Airman Dorm Leader
    354th CES: Structural
    354th CES: Structural
    354th CES: Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
    354th CES: Structural
    354th CES: Structural
    354th CES: Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
    354th CES: Structural
    354th CES: Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
    354th CES: Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    354th CES: Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    354th CES: Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
    354th CES: Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    354th CES: Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    354th CES: Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    354th CES: Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    354th CES: Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    354th CES: Explosive Ordnance Disposal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Civil Engineering Squadron
    Airman Dorm Leader

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT