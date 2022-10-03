354th CES: Airman Dorm Leader

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Steindl, a 354th Civil Engineering Squadron Airman Dorm Leader, poses for a photo on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 11, 2022. Airman Dorm Leaders are responsible for maintaining and increasing the overall quality of life for Airmen. They also help in-process and out-process Airmen living in the dorms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

