U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Wesley Clayton, a 354th Civil Engineering Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician, secures his helmet during an exercise on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 11, 2022. EOD technicians are trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in the most extreme environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 18:33 Photo ID: 7097955 VIRIN: 220310-F-XX992-1340 Resolution: 5540x3686 Size: 2.05 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th CES: Explosive Ordnance Disposal [Image 35 of 35], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.