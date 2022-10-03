An F6 robot assigned to the 354th Civil Engineering Squadron approaches a total containment vessel during an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) exercise on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 11, 2022. EOD technicians are trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats, even in the most extreme environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 18:33 Photo ID: 7097950 VIRIN: 220310-F-XX992-1314 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.66 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th CES: Explosive Ordnance Disposal [Image 35 of 35], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.