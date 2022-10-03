Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    354th CES: Structural [Image 20 of 35]

    354th CES: Structural

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kyle Zlock, a 354th Civil Engineering Squadron structures apprentice, uses an oxyacetylene torch to cut a metal piece on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 11, 2022. Structural specialists construct and repair any buildings and other structures from the foundation up. These highly trained experts use their varied skill sets and specialized materials, tools and equipment to build anything from improvised emergency disaster relief shelters to locker rooms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 18:32
    Photo ID: 7097942
    VIRIN: 220310-F-XX992-1233
    Resolution: 5754x3828
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th CES: Structural [Image 35 of 35], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    354th CES: Firefighters
    354th CES: Firefighters
    354th CES: Firefighters
    354th CES: Firefighters
    354th CES: Firefighters
    354th CES: Firefighters
    354th CES: Firefighters
    354th CES: Firefighters
    354th CES: Airman Dorm Leader
    354th CES: Airman Dorm Leader
    354th CES: Airman Dorm Leader
    354th CES: Airman Dorm Leader
    354th CES: Structural
    354th CES: Airman Dorm Leader
    354th CES: Airman Dorm Leader
    354th CES: Structural
    354th CES: Structural
    354th CES: Airman Dorm Leader
    354th CES: Structural
    354th CES: Structural
    354th CES: Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
    354th CES: Structural
    354th CES: Structural
    354th CES: Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
    354th CES: Structural
    354th CES: Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
    354th CES: Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    354th CES: Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    354th CES: Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
    354th CES: Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    354th CES: Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    354th CES: Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    354th CES: Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    354th CES: Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    354th CES: Explosive Ordnance Disposal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Structural
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Civil Engineering Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT