U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Mathews, a 354th Civil Engineering Squadron Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC/R) apprentice, removes a shell from a heat exchanger on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 11, 2022. HVAC/R specialists are responsible for installing, maintaining and repairing different HVAC/R systems necessary to complete operations in a variety of climates all over the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 18:33
|Photo ID:
|7097948
|VIRIN:
|220310-F-XX992-1271
|Resolution:
|5795x3856
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 354th CES: Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration [Image 35 of 35], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
