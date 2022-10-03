354th CES: Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Mathews, a 354th Civil Engineering Squadron Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC/R) apprentice, removes a shell from a heat exchanger on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 11, 2022. HVAC/R specialists are responsible for installing, maintaining and repairing different HVAC/R systems necessary to complete operations in a variety of climates all over the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

