220312-N-GP384-1018 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 12, 2022) Cmdr. Jerald Humphrey, makes an annoucement to the flight deck over the 5MC in primary flight control aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 12, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Location: IONIAN SEA