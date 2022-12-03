The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

220310-N-BP862-1133 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 12, 2022) A C-2A Greyhound, attached to the "Rawhides" of Fleet Logistic Support Squadron (VRC) 40, taxis on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 12, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

