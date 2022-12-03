220312-N-TO573-1455 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 12, 2022) Machinist's Mate Fireman Lauren Curevas, from Fresno, California, organizes the sanitized self contained breathing apparatus masks aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 12, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine

