220312-N-TO573-1501 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 12, 2022) Machinist's Mate Fireman Tyrek Hamilton returns his cup to Personnel Specialist 1st Class Grace Marlow, from Douglasville, Georgia, at the mess decks aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 15, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 16:27 Photo ID: 7090033 VIRIN: 220312-N-TO573-1501 Resolution: 4011x3280 Size: 1.32 MB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 21 of 21], by SN Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.