The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

220312-N-CY569-2092 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 12, 2022) Cmdr. Chris Hester, command chaplain, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), right, from LaGrange, Georgia and Lt. Cmdr. Asle Tveit, command chaplain, Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) pose for a photo aboard Truman, Mar. 12, 2022., Mar. 12, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

