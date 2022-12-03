220312-N-CY569-1011 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 12, 2022) Master Chief Interior Communications Electrician Jeremy David, left, from Greensboro, North Carolina, and Engineman 2nd Class Kevin Sampico, from Daytona Beach, Florida, unscrew a fire nozzle on a fire hose aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 12, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 16:26
|Photo ID:
|7090021
|VIRIN:
|220312-N-CY569-1011
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 21 of 21], by SN Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
