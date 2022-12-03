220312-N-QI593-1201 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 12, 2022) Sailors place a simulated casualty on a stretcher during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 12, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 16:27
|Photo ID:
|7090031
|VIRIN:
|220312-N-QI593-1201
|Resolution:
|5597x3731
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT