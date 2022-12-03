Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 16:26 Photo ID: 7090025 VIRIN: 220312-N-QI593-1057 Resolution: 5926x3951 Size: 1.23 MB Location: IONIAN SEA

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.