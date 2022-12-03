The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

220312-N-JU123-2109 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 12, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 12, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jibreel Uddin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 16:26 Photo ID: 7090027 VIRIN: 220312-N-JU123-2109 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.13 MB Location: IONIAN SEA