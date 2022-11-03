Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Hoist Up A Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kenneth Lagadi 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220311-N-ZQ263-1015 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 11, 2022) Sailors hoist up a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) after small boat operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Lagadi)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 02:03
    Photo ID: 7089604
    VIRIN: 220311-N-ZQ263-1015
    Resolution: 4902x3091
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Hoist Up A Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat [Image 15 of 15], by SA Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

