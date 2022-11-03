220311-N-ZQ263-1015 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 11, 2022) Sailors hoist up a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) after small boat operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Lagadi)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 02:03
|Photo ID:
|7089604
|VIRIN:
|220311-N-ZQ263-1015
|Resolution:
|4902x3091
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Sailors Hoist Up A Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat [Image 15 of 15], by SA Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
