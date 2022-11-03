EA-18G Growler Taxis Across The Flight Deck

220311-N-EB640-2059 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 11, 2022) An E/A-18G Growler, from the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, taxis across the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

