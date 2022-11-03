Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EA-18G Growler Taxis Across The Flight Deck [Image 11 of 15]

    EA-18G Growler Taxis Across The Flight Deck

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Seaman Bryant Lang 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220311-N-EB640-2059 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 11, 2022) An E/A-18G Growler, from the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, taxis across the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 02:02
    Photo ID: 7089600
    VIRIN: 220311-N-EB640-2059
    Resolution: 4155x2652
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EA-18G Growler Taxis Across The Flight Deck [Image 15 of 15], by SN Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 68
    Underway
    Flight Deck
    USS Nimitz

