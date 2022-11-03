Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Tabios 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220311-N-LY692-1072 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 11, 2022) A C-2 Greyhound, from the "Providers" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, makes an arresting gear landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 02:02
    Photo ID: 7089601
    VIRIN: 220311-N-LY692-1072
    Resolution: 3684x1961
    Size: 782.88 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A C-2 Greyhound Lands On The Flight Deck [Image 15 of 15], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

