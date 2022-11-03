220311-N-LY692-1077 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 11, 2022) A C-2 Greyhound, from the "Providers" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, taxis on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 02:03 Photo ID: 7089602 VIRIN: 220311-N-LY692-1077 Resolution: 3712x2465 Size: 688.92 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A C-2 Greyhound Taxis On The Flight Deck [Image 15 of 15], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.