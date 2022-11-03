Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Man A Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat [Image 14 of 15]

    Sailors Man A Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kenneth Lagadi 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220311-N-ZQ263-1006 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 11, 2022) Sailors man a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during a small boat operation aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Lagadi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 02:03
    Photo ID: 7089603
    VIRIN: 220311-N-ZQ263-1006
    Resolution: 5373x3447
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Man A Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat [Image 15 of 15], by SA Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A C-2 Greyhound Lands On The Flight Deck
    A C-2 Greyhound Prepares To Launch From The Flight Deck
    Sailor Directs An Aircraft
    A C-2 Greyhound Launches From The Flight Deck
    Sailors Conduct A Catapult Check
    A C-2 Greyhound Lands On The Flight Deck
    EA-18G Growler Taxis Across The Flight Deck
    A C-2 Greyhound Lands On The Flight Deck
    An E/A-18G Growler Makes An Arresting Gear Landing
    A Sailor Directs An Aircraft
    EA-18G Growler Taxis Across The Flight Deck
    A C-2 Greyhound Lands On The Flight Deck
    A C-2 Greyhound Taxis On The Flight Deck
    Sailors Man A Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat
    Sailors Hoist Up A Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    RHIB
    CVN 68
    Aircraft Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT