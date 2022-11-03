An E/A-18G Growler Makes An Arresting Gear Landing

220311-N-MH015-1056 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 11, 2022) An E/A-18G Growler, from the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, makes an arrested gear landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

