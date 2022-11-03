Sailor Directs An Aircraft

220311-N-DU622-1288 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 11, 2022) Aviation Boatswains Mate 2nd Class Maleah Eurusti, directs an E/A-18G Growler, from the "Vikings" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart)

