220311-N-MH015-1048 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 11, 2022) A Sailor directs an E/A-18G Growler, from the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 02:02 Photo ID: 7089599 VIRIN: 220311-N-MH015-1048 Resolution: 2871x1914 Size: 723.39 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Sailor Directs An Aircraft [Image 15 of 15], by SN Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.