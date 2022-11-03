220311-N-MH015-1048 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 11, 2022) A Sailor directs an E/A-18G Growler, from the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 02:02
|Photo ID:
|7089599
|VIRIN:
|220311-N-MH015-1048
|Resolution:
|2871x1914
|Size:
|723.39 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, A Sailor Directs An Aircraft [Image 15 of 15], by SN Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
