220225-N-CZ759-1159 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2022) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 delivers a pallet of ammunition to amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) flight deck, Feb. 25. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2022 11:30
|Photo ID:
|7069340
|VIRIN:
|220225-N-CZ759-1159
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|959.42 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220225-N-CZ759-1159 [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Theodore Quintana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
