220225-N-CZ759-1026 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2022) – USS Tripoli’s Gun Boss, Lt. Cmdr. Kenneth Davis, from San Diego, observes an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 during an ammunition onload aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 25. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

