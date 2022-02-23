220223-N-TT639-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2022) – Guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) pulls alongside amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in preparation to receive fuel, Feb. 23. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)
