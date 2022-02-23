Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220223-N-TT639-1001

    220223-N-TT639-1001

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220223-N-TT639-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2022) – Guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) pulls alongside amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in preparation to receive fuel, Feb. 23. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    VIRIN: 220223-N-TT639-1001
    navy
    amphibious assault
    tripoli

