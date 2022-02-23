220223-N-LY160-1022 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2022) – A CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361 lands on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 23. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee)
This work, 220223-N-LY160-1022 [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
