220223-N-LY160-1072 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2022) – Marines attached to 2nd Marine 5th Regiment board a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361 from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 23. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 11:29 Photo ID: 7069327 VIRIN: 220223-N-LY160-1072 Resolution: 1400x1000 Size: 1.07 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220223-N-LY160-1072 [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.