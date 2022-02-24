220224-N-CZ759-2016 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 24, 2022) – Sailors prepare an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, for take-off on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 24. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

