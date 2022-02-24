220224-N-CZ759-2102 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 24, 2022) – Marines attached to 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, Golf Company disembark from a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361 on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 24. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 11:30 Photo ID: 7069336 VIRIN: 220224-N-CZ759-2102 Resolution: 4551x3034 Size: 786.17 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220224-N-CZ759-2102 [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Theodore Quintana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.