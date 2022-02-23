220223-N-TT639-1150 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2022) – Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) transfers fuel to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), Feb. 23. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)
This work, 220223-N-TT639-1150 [Image 19 of 19], by SN Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
