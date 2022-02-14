Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    480th EFS arrives in Romania

    480th EFS arrives in Romania

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Romanian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft taxis by maintainers and aircraft assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, on Fetesti Air Base, Romania, Feb. 14, 2022. Romanian and U.S. Air Force F-16s will conduct joint training operations for increased vigilance and deterrence within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    by SrA Ali Stewart

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    480th EFS
    europeansupport2022

