480th EFS arrives in Romania

A Romanian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft taxis by maintainers and aircraft assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, on Fetesti Air Base, Romania, Feb. 14, 2022. Romanian and U.S. Air Force F-16s will conduct joint training operations for increased vigilance and deterrence within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Location: FETESTI, RO