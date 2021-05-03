480th EFS arrives in Romania

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, takes off from Spangdahlem AB, Feb. 11, 2022. Beginning Feb. 14, the 480th FS will integrate with Romanian Air Force allies and other NATO partners for various air-to-air integration opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

