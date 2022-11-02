480th EFS arrives in Romania

U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, fly in formation before landing in Romania, Feb. 11 2022. NATO allied nations routinely train integration capabilities to provide flexible options for global reach and sustainment operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

