480th EFS arrives in Romania

U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, sit on an apron after landing in Romania, Feb. 11 2022. This deployment seized a valuable opportunity to integrate with allied partner nation units for a collective defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 Location: FETESTI, RO