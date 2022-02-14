480th EFS arrives in Romania

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, takes off from a runway at Fetesti Air Base, Romania, Feb. 14, 2022. U.S. and Romanian pilots will conduct joint training integration while at Fetesti, including tactical intercept training sorties, which further interoperability and improve operational tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

