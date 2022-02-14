U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, return to an apron at Fetesti Air Base, Romania, after flying a training sortie, Feb. 14, 2022. Allied Air Forces are standing shoulder to shoulder to provide a robust collective defense and deliver constant vigilance across NATO airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 05:32
|Photo ID:
|7065059
|VIRIN:
|220214-F-FW957-1367
|Resolution:
|7333x4889
|Size:
|19.09 MB
|Location:
|FETESTI, RO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 480th EFS arrives in Romania [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
