480th EFS arrives in Romania

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, takes off from a runway at Fetesti Air Base, Romania, Feb. 14, 2022. The 480th FS will routinely train with the Romanian Air Force and other NATO allies during their time at Fetesti while working to provide support to the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

