480th EFS arrives in Romania

A Romanian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft taxis before taking off at Fetesti Air Base, Romania, Feb. 14, 2022. Throughout the 52nd Fighter Wing’s time at Fetesti, the wing will showcase air power and interoperability with NATO allies, including the ROAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

