    480th EFS arrives in Romania [Image 9 of 13]

    480th EFS arrives in Romania

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, fly in formation before landing at Fetesti Air Base, Romania, Feb. 14, 2022. NATO allied nations, including the U.S. and Romanian Air Forces, routinely train integration capabilities to provide flexible options for global reach and sustainment operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 05:31
    Location: FETESTI, RO 
    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    480th EFS
    europeansupport2022

