137th SOW deploys to CENTCOM

Passengers board a C-17 Globemaster III from Travis Air Force Base, California, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Oct. 21, 2021. The C-17s transported cargo and personnel from the 137th Special Operations Wing to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of worldwide missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

